Entire management of Bulgarian state-owned lottery operator dismissed due to blunder in the 5 out of 35 game

The Minister of Sports fired the entire management of the state-owned lottery operator 'Bulgarian Sports Totalizator' because of the blunder in the game 'Second Lotto Chance - 5 out of 35' and the compromised draw of March 23, in which the number 41 was drawn during live broadcast on BNT. This is clear from the position of the Ministry of Sports to the media. Checks have also been ordered.

A mistake occurred during the 5 out of 35 game in the Sports Totalizator when the fifth ball was drawn.

"The last number is 41…"

(The figures should not bebigger than 35 in the 5 out of 35 game)

The supervisory control team of the Sports Totalizator took time to spot the error. A re-drawing followed, with a new set of balls.

An immediate reaction came from Sports Minister Ivan Peshev. In a statement to the media, he said he was dismissing the entire management of the Sports Totalizator, and has notified the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Interior, the Audit of Financial and Economic Activities (ADFI), and the State Agency for Meteorological and Technical Supervision. Measures are being taken for a full investigation into the operations of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator.

"The entire management and the persons responsible who allowed this situation to occur will be dismissed from their positions. Precisely in order to preserve the public trust in the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator, the draws are broadcast in real time. The Ministry of Youth and Sports guarantees that with adequate actions, such incidents will remain in the past." "The situation where thousands of players were misled by an incorrectly drawn number, is highly disappointing and calls into question the performance of the Totalizator's management. The error, in which the last number drawn from the winning combination turned out to be 41, is unacceptable and calls into question public's confidence in the sports gaming system,"the Ministry of Youth and Sports said in a statement.

In a statement to the media, the Sports Totalisator explained the blunder with a different set of balls wrongly loaded in the machine, and they apologised for the mistake.

"A re-drawing of the winning combination for the Second Lotto Chance - 5 out of 35 in draw 24 was conducted. Due to the loading of a different set of balls into the game facility during the Second Lotto Chance - 5 out of 35 in draw 24, and in order to comply with Article 23 of the game conditions and rules for organizing and conducting the 'Lotto 2 - 5 out of 35' game, as well as Article 30 of the game conditions and rules for conducting the 'Lotto 2 - 5 out of 35' online, a re-drawing of the winning combination was undertaken during the live broadcast. The correctly drawn winning combination for the Second Lotto Chance - 5 out of 35 for draw 24 is as follows: 2, 8, 14, 22, 29..." "The team of the Bulgarian Sports Totalizator apologizes to the participants and believes they will understand, given that such situations are not uncommon in live broadcasts."

Yesterday, the leader of "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - New Beginning," Delyan Peevski, also called for resignations. He announced that he would notify the Prosecutor's Office and urged the Minister of Sports to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the Sports Totalizator due to suspicions of a scheme for abuse and fraud.