European Council President António Costa Is on a Three-Day Visit to Bulgaria

European Council President, António Costa, arrives today, April 27, for a three-day visit to Bulgaria. In the evening he is expected to meet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and President Rumen Radev.

Antonio Costa's programme includes a visit to the Arsenal military plant, the Thracian University in Stara Zagora and the Philippopolis Art Centre in Plovdiv.

In Sofia, António Costa will also visit the Institute for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT), which is among Europe's leading centre in the field of artificial intelligence.