"Fruit trees have frozen! There will be no harvest this year": Severe frost destroys orchards in many areas in Bulgaria

Unseasonal snowfall and low temperatures have caused widespread frost damage to fruit orchards across the country, dashing hopes for a successful harvest.

In Northeastern Bulgaria, 95% of apricot trees have been completely destroyed. Cherry and peach orchards have also been affected, with significant crop losses expected and prices projected to rise sharply.

"The trees are frozen! We won’t have a harvest this year. Nearly 100% is destroyed," said Bakhtiner Osmanova in frustration.

Sinan Veysal cultivates 700 decares of fruit trees near the village of Stambolovo. A large portion of his orchards has already suffered frost damage, and he fears the situation may worsen if forecasted temperatures drop further.

"The snow itself isn’t the issue, if there are no freezing temperatures. What worries us are tomorrow morning’s forecasts, predicting -4°C to -5°C. That’s extremely damaging for the current growth stage of the plants," explained Veysal.

Producers are anticipating minimal yields of apricots, peaches, and cherries and are warning that prices could soar by 80%.

"For apricots, I expect prices to reach 7 to 10 BGN per kilogramme. The biggest issue, however, remains the steep markup by traders - often more than 50%, and sometimes even over 100%," Veysal added.

Farmers are also unable to rely on insurance coverage, as policies only begin after April 20. They are hoping for compensation for 100% crop loss, which will be available for the last time under current regulations.

"Insurance only covers losses after fruit set. Starting next year, the three pillars of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy will come into effect. Only insured areas will be eligible for support. Since our policies begin after April 20, there's a critical period in which we have no functioning mechanism to compensate for income losses. That is our biggest concern!" Veysal said.

In the coming days, authorities will determine which regions of the country have sustained the most severe frost damage.