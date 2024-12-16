General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman

The General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP) has uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman. The man was held captive for several days and forced to transfer ownership of his company. After the group achieved their goal, the businessman was released, the Ministry of Interior said on December 16.

The investigation began as part of a pre-trial proceeding for racketeering. A coordinated specialized police operation took place in Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Plovdiv, and Vratsa, during which eight properties were searched. Police seized mobile phones, radio frequency scanning and detection devices, and documents relevant to the ongoing investigation.

Six men have been detained. All identified members of the criminal group have been charged with various charges - kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, threats of murder, bodily harm, and extortion.

The police actions were carried out under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

