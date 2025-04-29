"The US is a key strategic partner and NATO ally with whom we will continue to work together to achieve our common goals - energy security, defence capabilities and investment," Bulgaria's Foreign Minister, Georg Georgiev, said during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on April 29. The conversation took place less than a month after the two met at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, where they agreed to keep their dialogue going.

Georgiev and Rubio discussed key elements of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States, with a particular focus on deepening cooperation in the fields of defence and nuclear energy.

Minister Georgiev expressed strong appreciation for the partnership with the U.S. in the modernization of Bulgaria’s armed forces, highlighting the acquisition of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets and joint projects for acquiring new Stryker armoured vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The two also discussed the strategic importance of the agreement with U.S. company Westinghouse for the diversification of nuclear fuel for the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant and Bulgaria’s overall energy security.

At the end of the talks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the deepening of bilateral relations with Bulgaria and stated the US readiness for closer cooperation with our country.