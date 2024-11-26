GERB leader Borissov "with relief" declined to be Prime Minister-designate, stating he does not want to deal with "broken state"

Representatives of GERB held a briefing at the party headquarters on November 26.

"I categorically and with relief decline the position of Prime Minister-designate," GERB leader Boyko Borissov said. He also mentioned that when the first government-forming mandate is handed over to him, he will immediately return it.

"Because in this chaos, in this mire these guys have put us in—there’s no fix”.

Borissov firmly refused to address all the problems "they've foisted on us for the past four years."

"They say they stand by their position for a neutral Prime Minister, equally distant from all party entities. Who is this person, who is this capable, extraordinary individual? Let them put the name on the table," Borissov urged.

He expressed his desire to compete with this individual. "But no one says who he is," he added.

"With great relief, I say I do not wish to be Prime Minister. I don’t want to deal with this broken state," he reiterated.

"We got the necessary answers: they say they do not see me as a good leader, Prime Minister," Borissov explained, referring to a position of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) on Monday, November 25. "They are talking about trading posts, but who is trading?" Borissov asked. GERB had proposed a working option where GERB nominates a Prime Minister and WCC-DB, a Speaker of Parliament, he explained.

"They don’t accept me—we accept that and step back," the GERB leader continued. "We are waiting for them to tell us who this neutral, equally distant from all parties Prime Minister is."

"I do not want to become Prime Minister," Borissov stated.

"I've been in this chaos three times. Every day, a million flows out of Bulgaria. Laws have been passed that do not correspond with GERB’s financial policies."

He noted that We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, with their declaration, rejected GERB's proposal, he defined it as a relief for him personally.

GERB leader Borissov: In two - three months, we pull the country out of the swamp

Yesterday, Borissov emphasized that if he were Prime Minister, "we could succeed in joining the Eurozone by March."

WCC-DB: GERB leader Borissov as PM Is "Completely Unacceptable Proposal"

