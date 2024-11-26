НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

GERB leader Borissov "with relief" declined to be Prime Minister-designate, stating he does not want to deal with "broken state"

"I will return the government-forming mandate as soon as I receive it," the GERB leader stated firmly.

gerb leader borissov relief declined prime minister designate stating does not want deal broken state
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:03, 26.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

Representatives of GERB held a briefing at the party headquarters on November 26.

"I categorically and with relief decline the position of Prime Minister-designate," GERB leader Boyko Borissov said. He also mentioned that when the first government-forming mandate is handed over to him, he will immediately return it.

Image by BTA

"Because in this chaos, in this mire these guys have put us in—there’s no fix”.

Borissov firmly refused to address all the problems "they've foisted on us for the past four years."

"They say they stand by their position for a neutral Prime Minister, equally distant from all party entities. Who is this person, who is this capable, extraordinary individual? Let them put the name on the table," Borissov urged.

He expressed his desire to compete with this individual. "But no one says who he is," he added.

"With great relief, I say I do not wish to be Prime Minister. I don’t want to deal with this broken state," he reiterated.

"We got the necessary answers: they say they do not see me as a good leader, Prime Minister," Borissov explained, referring to a position of We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) on Monday, November 25. "They are talking about trading posts, but who is trading?" Borissov asked. GERB had proposed a working option where GERB nominates a Prime Minister and WCC-DB, a Speaker of Parliament, he explained.

"They don’t accept me—we accept that and step back," the GERB leader continued. "We are waiting for them to tell us who this neutral, equally distant from all parties Prime Minister is."

"I do not want to become Prime Minister," Borissov stated.

"I've been in this chaos three times. Every day, a million flows out of Bulgaria. Laws have been passed that do not correspond with GERB’s financial policies."

He noted that We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria, with their declaration, rejected GERB's proposal, he defined it as a relief for him personally.

GERB leader Borissov: In two - three months, we pull the country out of the swamp

Yesterday, Borissov emphasized that if he were Prime Minister, "we could succeed in joining the Eurozone by March."

WCC-DB: GERB leader Borissov as PM Is "Completely Unacceptable Proposal"

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
More from: Politics
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Caretaker Prime Minister Glavchev: We expect political parties to reach a consensus
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от председателския пост на НС (ОБЗОР)
И седмият опит - провален: Силви Кирилов на крачка от...
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки след 7-ия неуспешен опит за избор
Задънената улица "пръв сред равни": Взаимни престрелки...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
Обилни снеговалежи затвориха училища в Източна и Централна Турция
Обилни снеговалежи затвориха училища в Източна и Централна Турция
ЕП одобри Илиана Иванова за български представител в Европейската сметна палата
ЕП одобри Илиана Иванова за български представител в Европейската сметна палата