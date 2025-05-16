БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
President Will Refer to Constitutional Court over Parliament Speaker's Rejection of His Request for Referendum on the doption of the Euro in Bulgaria.

Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
The road to the euro should not go through the corpse of democracy and the law, the Head of State said

президентът сезира заради разпореждането киселова допусне искането референдум
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev will petition the Constitutional Court over the decision of the Parliament's Speaker Nataliya Kiselova not to allow his request for a national referendum on the adoption of the euro in Bulgaria.

"I will also refer the matter to the Constitutional Court over the unprecedented breach of lawfulness by the National Assembly, represented by its Speaker," stated President Rumen Radev at Vasil Levski Airport – Sofia, before departing on an official visit to Japan today, May 16.

"The manipulative assertions that my proposed referendum is against the euro are an insult to the intellect of the Bulgarians."

"In political circles, scenarios are being orchestrated with the aim to suppress matters that are important to the public. The claims that my proposed referendum is against the euro are an insult to the intelligence of the Bulgarian people. My goal is clear – for every Bulgarian citizen to have the opportunity to express their opinion on our readiness to adopt the single European currency in 2026. Finally, we are seeing debate on our actual preparedness to adopt the euro. At last, we have heard Mr. Peevski and Mr. Borissov utter the words 'prices' and 'need for oversight'—albeit too late and under pressure."

The President reminded that, according to data from the National Statistical Institute, every third Bulgarian is at risk of poverty.

"Neglecting this issue, combined with the lack of financial buffers, adequate institutions, and timely measures, and the fact that one in three Bulgarians is at risk of poverty, with 1.3 million people living below the poverty line according to the NSI, generates problems and risks – and we should not turn a blind eye to them."

According to his words, the government did not present a package of measures to adapt the economy and society to the euro when they sent a request for a convergence report.

"I proposed a nationwide referendum on our country’s and society’s readiness to adopt the euro in 2026, because both the benefits and the risks will ultimately be borne by the people. It is the duty of those in power to inform them honestly, persuade them, and seek their support."

"If we lose solidarity, the social fabric will quickly unravel. The path to the euro cannot come at the cost of democracy and the rule of law."

