Централна емисия "По света и у нас"

"Giselle" - world ballet stars on the stage of the Sofia Opera

Снимка: БТА
от БНТ
14:09, 12.01.2025
World ballet stars, prima ballerina Maria Kochetkova and premier soloist Michal Krcmar, perform in Adolphe Adam's "Giselle" on the stage of Sofia opera on January 12, the Sofia Opera and Ballet said. Their tour is a significant event. The performance will also mark the 70th anniversary of conductor Boris Spasov.

"Giselle" is considered the most poetic of all ballets, enchanting audiences with its touching story and demanding precision in style and beauty in performance. It is a true joy that the Sofia Opera hosts such remarkable ballet artists in this production, both of whom have been applauded on world stages. Maria Kochetkova trained at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, but she notes that it’s not just the school that matters when performing a role like Giselle.

“There is a difference between dancing Giselle at 18 and now, when I’m 40. Of course, the interpretation and understanding of the role change. Even the steps I dance now are different because all of this is part of the natural growth and development of the artist," says Maria Kochetkova.

Finnish National Ballet star Michal Krčmář is renowned for his brilliant technique, but when dancing the role of Albrecht in Giselle, he focuses on the formula "more tears, fewer pirouettes."

“There’s a fine line where, if you cross it, you can lose yourself in the moment or emotion and lose control of your technique. So, you can’t fully express yourself, for example, during the variation. Yet, the emotion has to be there. The question is, where do we want to go—do we aim to show perfect technique without touching the audience’s soul, or do we want to present a beautiful story, leaving the audience with tears, even if you only perform three pirouettes?" notes Michal Krčmář.

Maria and Michal have partnered many times before, but this is their first time dancing Giselle together, and they are excited to perform it on the stage of the Sofia Opera.

