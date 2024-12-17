НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Grain growers ready to protest if irrigation money not provided

зърнопроизводителите настояват среща властта заради проблемите сектора
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:17, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The draft budget is causing concern among grain producers. They are preparing for another protest if their demands are not met in the state budget.

The agricultural sector is calling for funding to be allocated for irrigation in future budgets.

"We are asking that the 2025 budget include an initial payment under the so-called crisis reserve, which should be opened by the European Commission. What can be financed by the state budget should include funds for an irrigation project that requires 1.2 billion BGN," explained Radostina Zhekova, Chair of the Dobrudzha Union of Grain Producers.

Zhekova highlighted that the sector has been raising these demands for years without receiving adequate support.

"There has been no funding for irrigation in Bulgaria for the past 30 years. We cannot engage in agriculture without irrigation. None of what we are asking for is being addressed. Since yesterday, the entire industry has been outraged by the way the situation is being manipulated. The pitting of the agriculture sector—those of us who produce bread, meat, milk, fruits, and vegetables—against the future of Bulgaria—our children—is the most disgraceful thing that has happened," Zhekova added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November
Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November
13:23, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Social kitchen will help vulnerable people in the capital
Social kitchen will help vulnerable people in the capital
12:55, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
 Christmas retro tram runs in the streets of Sofia for the festive season
Christmas retro tram runs in the streets of Sofia for the festive season
12:18, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 After the oil spill in Kerch Strait: No risk of significant oil pollution threatening Bulgarian territorial waters and the coastline
After the oil spill in Kerch Strait: No risk of significant oil pollution threatening Bulgarian territorial waters and the coastline
21:58, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
Sheep plague: Samples from Velingrad, sent to laboratory in Montpellier, have tested positive for the disease.
21:17, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
 Two rail workers lost their lives while repairing train tracks in Montana district
Two rail workers lost their lives while repairing train tracks in Montana district
19:26, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
Bulgaria will continue to help Ukraine, Defence Minister told Ukrainian Ambassador
18:37, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
18:33, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB
Government with anti-corruption and pro-European profile discussed by GERB-UDF and DB
18:00, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year
President gives time for talks, hands over government-forming mandate after New Year
17:27, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
 General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman
General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime uncovered a criminal group that kidnapped a businessman
17:16, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
16:23, 16.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
More from: Economy
Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November
Unemployment rate in Bulgaria is over 5% in November
Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
Executive director of Union of International Carriers expressed significant relief over Bulgaria's long-waited entry into Schengen
National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
National Statistical Institute reported annual inflation of 2.1%
Four Bulgarian companies will receive grants to improve processes in energy, transport and cyber defence
Four Bulgarian companies will receive grants to improve processes in energy, transport and cyber defence
PM Glavchev: The financial effect for Bulgaria from full Schengen membership is estimated at 1.6 billion BGN per year
PM Glavchev: The financial effect for Bulgaria from full Schengen membership is estimated at 1.6 billion BGN per year
Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
Bulgaria's central bank opposed the draft budget for 2025
Топ 24
Най-четени
ГДБОП разкри престъпна група, отвлякла бизнесмен
ГДБОП разкри престъпна група, отвлякла бизнесмен
Издирват арестант, избягал от болница в Бургас
Издирват арестант, избягал от болница в Бургас
Тръмп ще разговаря с Путин и Зеленски за край на войната
Тръмп ще разговаря с Путин и Зеленски за край на войната
Украйна пое отговорността за атентата срещу високопоставен руски генерал в Москва
Украйна пое отговорността за атентата срещу високопоставен руски...
В протестна готовност - какви са исканията на полицейския синдикат
В протестна готовност - какви са исканията на полицейския синдикат
Мистериозни дронове над САЩ: Има ли заплаха за сигурността?
Мистериозни дронове над САЩ: Има ли заплаха за сигурността?
Взрив в Москва: Загинал е високопоставен руски генерал
Взрив в Москва: Загинал е високопоставен руски генерал
Митничари откриха над 230 000 евро, увити като сандвичи
Митничари откриха над 230 000 евро, увити като сандвичи
Остров Майот е напълно опустошен след циклона
Остров Майот е напълно опустошен след циклона
Грег Попович очаква завръщането си край терена
Грег Попович очаква завръщането си край терена
Отличиха Боряна Калейн за високи постижения в спорта
Отличиха Боряна Калейн за високи постижения в спорта