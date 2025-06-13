БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Публикуваха верните отговори на матурата по български...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Иран отвръща на удара: Изстреляни са над 100 дрона срещу...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Започна операция "Изгряващият лъв": Израел...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Oil Prices: After the Escalation of Tensions in the Middle East

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
EN
Запази
петролни сътресения следва потребителите

Oil prices surged between 9 and 10 percent, reaching their highest level since January. Long lines have already formed at gas stations in Rome and Paris. Will this have a lasting impact on oil prices?

“The market reaction has been extremely strong. We saw oil prices climb to around $77 per barrel for the American benchmark crude. Gold prices increased, while other risk assets, such as stocks, came under downward pressure. Anything linked to the economy in a positive way suffers because higher oil prices mean more inflation and slower global economic growth. This reaction occurred despite the market being warned to expect military actions.

So far, this resembles what happened in early October last year, when Iran launched missiles at Israel. At that time, within a few days, the market normalized, oil prices fell, and it became clear that the escalation would not develop into anything beyond minor military clashes between the two countries. No oil or gas infrastructure was affected, and the conflict subsided.

Currently, the market fears that Iran may retaliate strongly, having suffered significant damage from the Israeli strike. This could provoke an Israeli attack on oil infrastructure, causing oil prices to rise sharply since Iran is one of the major oil producers. A supply shortfall of between 1 and 3 million barrels per day would push prices above $100 per barrel.

This scenario would have a considerably negative impact on our economy and fuel prices in Bulgaria. Of course, it’s difficult to predict the exact extent of the effect, but there is about a ten percent risk that fuel prices in Bulgaria could increase if this scenario unfolds,” explained financier Tsvetoslav Tzachev.











Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране след употреба на кокаин
2
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране...
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда
3
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с...
Трима мъже са наръгани с нож от 20-годишно момиче в Слънчев бряг
4
Трима мъже са наръгани с нож от 20-годишно момиче в Слънчев бряг
Напрежение на Държавното първенство по борба в Пловдив
5
Напрежение на Държавното първенство по борба в Пловдив
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
6
Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
2
Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
3
Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна - вижте експертизата
4
Коктейл от кокаин, марихуана и алкохол в кръвта на Явор от Варна -...
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва експертиза на ВМА
5
Огромно количество кокаин в кръвта на Явор Георгиев, показва...
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
6
Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...

More from: Economy

Service Outage at One of Bulgaria’s Largest Banks
Service Outage at One of Bulgaria’s Largest Banks
Ministry of Transport Plans to Purchase 20 Biodiesel Passenger Trains Ministry of Transport Plans to Purchase 20 Biodiesel Passenger Trains
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Bulgarian Energy Holding Issues Record €800 Million Bond Bulgarian Energy Holding Issues Record €800 Million Bond
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
New Electricity, Heating, and Hot Water Prices: EWRC to Decide on the Rate of Increase from July 1 New Electricity, Heating, and Hot Water Prices: EWRC to Decide on the Rate of Increase from July 1
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev: Bulgaria Will Not Repeat the Greek Scenario When Joining the Euro Area Central Bank's Governor Dimitar Radev: Bulgaria Will Not Repeat the Greek Scenario When Joining the Euro Area
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Kozloduy Nuclear Plant Receives Derogation for Import of Steel Poducts from Russia Kozloduy Nuclear Plant Receives Derogation for Import of Steel Poducts from Russia
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Израел нападна Иран, Аятолах Хаменей заплаши Тел Авив, че ще бъде "сурово наказан" (ОБЗОР)
Израел нападна Иран, Аятолах Хаменей заплаши Тел Авив, че ще бъде...
Чете се за: 06:27 мин.
По света
Николай Младенов: Иран категорично трябва да се откаже от разработването на ядрени оръжия Николай Младенов: Иран категорично трябва да се откаже от разработването на ядрени оръжия
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
По света
Готов е законопроектът за таван на надценките на храните Готов е законопроектът за таван на надценките на храните
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда Единият от полицаите, участвали в задържането на Явор Георгиев, е с лека телесна повреда
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Публикуваха верните отговори на матурата по български език и...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Явор Георгиев два пъти е осъждан, предстояло е и дело за шофиране...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Украйна отблъсква руското настъпление в Сумска област
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Брутална жестокост: В Бургас арестуваха мъж, влачил куче, завързано...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ