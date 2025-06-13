БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Ministry of Transport Plans to Purchase 20 Biodiesel Passenger Trains

The use of biodiesel is an excellent option in the context of increasingly stringent environmental standards, said Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadzhov

The Ministry of Transport is planning to acquire 20 passenger trains powered by biodiesel fuel, which will meet the requirements for dual mobility, as they can also operate on conventional diesel. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications, Grozdan Karadzhov, during the “Tour of Europe” initiative in support of renewable fuels.

According to Karadzhov, the use of biodiesel presents an excellent opportunity in light of increasingly stringent environmental standards and could facilitate the transition toward zero-emission transport.

He also noted that all fuel distributors are required to supply a certain percentage of biofuels at every fuel station. “From now on, there is virtually no excuse for biodiesel not to be available at every gas station,” commented Karadzhov.

He emphasized that the availability of this fuel will depend on consumer demand and added that as its use grows among heavy-duty vehicles, buses, and trains, biodiesel will become more accessible and widely adopted.

