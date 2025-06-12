БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
New Electricity, Heating, and Hot Water Prices: EWRC to Decide on the Rate of Increase from July 1

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) is expected to announce by the end of June the final decision regarding price increases for electricity, central heating, and hot water, effective from July 1.

ниско напрежение недоволство петричко заради постоянните прекъсвания тока

An average increase of 4.5% in electricity and heating prices starting next month was discussed on June 12 by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) in Bulgaria. However, the regulator is still looking for ways to reduce the proposed hike, with the final decision expected at the end of June.

The most significant increase (nearly 6%) is projected for households in Southeastern Bulgaria.
In the rest of the country, the expected rise is around 4%.

    Heating (District Heating and Hot Water): The steepest hikes are expected in Sofia and Plovdiv, both exceeding 5%. However, the regulator is looking for reserves and collecting additional information before the final decision.

    Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission:
    “The proposed electricity price adjustment is in line with previous years. If we make overly conservative forecasts and fail to reflect all cost-driving factors early, the necessary adjustments at the end of the regulatory period tend to be twice as high.”

    Mladenovski explained that the change in electricity prices is comparable to previous years.

    Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission: "I have always said that when we make overly conservative forecasts and do not reflect all the factors that lead to a price increase, if we have to do it by means of the regulatory period the increase is double, if we have to compensate at the end of the regulatory period by 4."

    He also noted that the proposed 4.6% increase in electricity prices is close to the current inflation rate.

    He also pointed out that the possibility of remote meter reading is being analysed, but the regulator will come up with a decision on digitalisation this autumn.

