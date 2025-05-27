БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Heavy Rains Significantly Increase Water Level in Studena Dam — Controlled Release Expected

Снимка: BTA/archive

The recent heavy rainfall has notably raised the water level in the Studena Dam, with an increase of over 1.5 million cubic meters in the past 48 hours. As of today, the reservoir holds 23,379,000 cubic meters of water, nearing its full capacity of 25,200,000 cubic meters. In order to maintain sufficient free volume and prevent potential flooding, the Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) is expected to authorize a controlled release.

Record inflows have been recorded at the dam in recent days. Inflow rates reached 9,399 liters per second over the last 24 hours, while the outflow was only 606 liters per second, according to the regional water utility ViK - Pernik. Continuous monitoring and measurements are being conducted on the dam wall and water flow.

Blagovest Ragev, Deputy Director of ViK - Pernik, stated that a controlled release of approximately 2,000 liters per second will begin as soon as clearance is received from the MOEW.

Current conditions of the Struma River, including its critical sections, are suitable for the release, Ragev emphasized.

Meanwhile, due to the intense rainfall, slightly increased turbidity has been reported in the water supply for the villages of Rudartsi and Gorno Dragichevo, as measured at the Rudartsi Water Treatment Plant. Measures are underway to address the issue and restore normal water quality.

