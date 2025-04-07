БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Шефът на АПИ: Ако мислите, че има безхаберие - няма...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Президентът Радев за смъртта на Сияна: България отново е...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Родители, загубили децата си на пътя: Борим се за правото...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
След бягството: Мъжът, пребил метеоролозите, отново е в...
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
Няма затворени проходи заради снега, каква е пътната...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Heavy snowfall in the Rhodope mountains, 11 villages without electricity in Kardzhali district

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази
обилен снеговалеж родопите села без ток кърджалийско

Heavy snowfall is on the territory of the whole Kardzhali district and 11 villages are without electricity, said the district governor Nikola Chanev on April 7. He specified that seven settlements in the Krumovgrad municipality, three in the Ardino municipality, and one in the Momchilgrad municipality are affected by power outages.

The national road network is passable under winter conditions. Fifteen machines are on the ground working to treat the road surfaces. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, there are currently no settlements in the region with traffic restrictions.

The Hydrometeorological Observatory in Kardzhali reported to BTA that in the past 24 hours, the precipitation was mostly wet snow.

The largest recorded snow cover was in the village of Tokachka, Krumovgrad municipality - 38 cm, while in Krumovgrad itself the accumulated snow was about 13 cm. In Kirkovo the snow cover is 25 cm, in Ardino - 12 cm, in Kardzhali - 7 cm, in Momchilgrad and in Dzhebel - 2 cm.

It is expected that the snowfall in the city of Kardzhali will stop by noon.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София с пет отличия
1
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена...
6-годишно дете почина след зъболекарска манипулация в Пловдив
2
6-годишно дете почина след зъболекарска манипулация в Пловдив
Ивет Стайкова, осъдена на 17 г. затвор за убийството на баба си Виолета Донева, обжалва присъдата си днес
3
Ивет Стайкова, осъдена на 17 г. затвор за убийството на баба си...
Шефът на АПИ: Ако мислите, че има безхаберие - няма такова нещо
4
Шефът на АПИ: Ако мислите, че има безхаберие - няма такова нещо
Мъжът, пребил метеоролозите на връх Мургаш, е избягал от психиатрията в Курило
5
Мъжът, пребил метеоролозите на връх Мургаш, е избягал от...
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на 6-годишно дете след упойка при зъболекар
6
Съмнения за лекарска грешка: Разследват смъртта на 6-годишно дете...

Най-четени

Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха прокурори пред съда
1
Пепи Еврото е държал компромати срещу магистрати, разказаха...
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
2
Напусна ни актьорът Васил Банов
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ "София-изток"
3
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ...
След 20° в събота - сняг в неделя и понеделник
4
След 20° в събота - сняг в неделя и понеделник
Български лекоатлет е хванатият с 30 кг кокаин за над 5 милиона лева
5
Български лекоатлет е хванатият с 30 кг кокаин за над 5 милиона лева
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена гимнастика в София с пет отличия
6
България приключи участието си в Световната купа по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Divers mapped the most interesting underwater sites along Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast, highlighting 28 popular diving spots
Road Burgas - Varna re-opened to traffic, but for vehicles weighing up to 12,5 tonnes Road Burgas - Varna re-opened to traffic, but for vehicles weighing up to 12,5 tonnes
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
No mountin passes closed despite snowfall, what is the road situation? No mountin passes closed despite snowfall, what is the road situation?
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Heavy snow on Shipka pass, visibility is limited Heavy snow on Shipka pass, visibility is limited
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
20 cm of snow in Smolyan, traffic for lorries restricted 20 cm of snow in Smolyan, traffic for lorries restricted
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
European Commissioner for Justice will pay a working visit to Bulgaria European Commissioner for Justice will pay a working visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ