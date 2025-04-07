Heavy snowfall in the Rhodope mountains, 11 villages without electricity in Kardzhali district

Heavy snowfall is on the territory of the whole Kardzhali district and 11 villages are without electricity, said the district governor Nikola Chanev on April 7. He specified that seven settlements in the Krumovgrad municipality, three in the Ardino municipality, and one in the Momchilgrad municipality are affected by power outages.

The national road network is passable under winter conditions. Fifteen machines are on the ground working to treat the road surfaces. According to the Road Infrastructure Agency, there are currently no settlements in the region with traffic restrictions.

The Hydrometeorological Observatory in Kardzhali reported to BTA that in the past 24 hours, the precipitation was mostly wet snow.

The largest recorded snow cover was in the village of Tokachka, Krumovgrad municipality - 38 cm, while in Krumovgrad itself the accumulated snow was about 13 cm. In Kirkovo the snow cover is 25 cm, in Ardino - 12 cm, in Kardzhali - 7 cm, in Momchilgrad and in Dzhebel - 2 cm.

It is expected that the snowfall in the city of Kardzhali will stop by noon.