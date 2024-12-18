НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund

Inspection finds 760 phantom beds in NHIS system

болници източили близо половин милиона лева здравната каса
Снимка: The photo is illustative
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:21, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Approximately 500,000 BGN may have been siphoned off from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) through the use of non-existent hospital beds. A check revealed that employees of regional health insurance offices entered hundreds of "phantom" beds into the fund's system. Some hospitals claimed and received payments from the NHIF for services related to these non-existent beds.

The final results of the Health Fund's audit showed that officials from different districts of the country had entered not 671 but 760 non-existent beds into its information system.

NHIF Director, Stanimir Mihaylov, stated: "Where necessary, there are disciplinary proceedings, but that is not the most important thing. In some cases, mistakes were made, and in others, there is a need to investigate whether there was any intent. The main issue lies in errors accumulated over the years."

These errors allowed hospitals to receive payments from the NHIF for fictitious services. The fund will attempt to recover some of the money.

Mihaylov confirmed that, so far, 143,000 BGN of such claims have been confirmed, with the total amount potentially reaching around 500,000 BGN.

In the course of the audit, it turned out that Sofia had a record number of hospital admissions. One patient in Sofia was hospitalized 37 times in the same facility since the beginning of the year, raising further concerns about misuse of the system.

Stanimir Mihaylov - manager of the NHIF: "There were people with 20, there were people with 15. We took more than 4 hospitalizations within this year. The maximum number was 39, of which 37 in one medical facility."

The health fund suspects other abuses in hospitals.

Mihaylov noted that some hospitals may also have reported services under more expensive clinical pathways than necessary, although this will need to be proven.

More than 3 billion BGN have been earmarked for hospitals this year, which turned out to be insufficient.

From next year's budget, the hospitals will have to be paid 146 million BGN reported this year.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
A group involving Bulgarian nationals, responsible for stealing cables worth over 1 million euros in Germany, detained in an international operation led by Europol and Eurojust
17:45, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of MP Dzheyhan Ibryamov
17:08, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
 A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
A collision halted train services between Sofia and Plovdiv, one person injured
15:15, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Controversy in Parliament over the planned Agreement on Security Cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine
Controversy in Parliament over the planned Agreement on Security Cooperation between Bulgaria and Ukraine
14:35, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 President Rumen Radev will meet Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, on Friday
President Rumen Radev will meet Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, on Friday
13:41, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change' have two conditions to participate in talks for government with GERB
Kiril Petkov: 'We Continue the Change' have two conditions to participate in talks for government with GERB
13:26, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
 'MRF - New Beginning' leader Peevski: If Borissov succeeds in forming a cabinet, we will be the opposition
'MRF - New Beginning' leader Peevski: If Borissov succeeds in forming a cabinet, we will be the opposition
12:53, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 GERB-UDF leader Borissov: Government-forming talks going well so far
GERB-UDF leader Borissov: Government-forming talks going well so far
12:40, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Police officers ready to protest, demanding pay rise starting from January 2025
Police officers ready to protest, demanding pay rise starting from January 2025
12:23, 18.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?
Should TikTok be banned in Bulgaria?
19:44, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 President Rumen Radev discussed the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia with Ljubčo Georgievski,
President Rumen Radev discussed the political dialogue between Bulgaria and Republic of North Macedonia with Ljubčo Georgievski,
19:25, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Prof. Rumen Draganov: 2024 has been an exceptionally successful year for Bulgaria's tourism
Prof. Rumen Draganov: 2024 has been an exceptionally successful year for Bulgaria's tourism
19:04, 17.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
More from: Health
Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
One-year-old child died in ambulance, the parents blame the medics
One-year-old child died in ambulance, the parents blame the medics
A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
A case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
President Rumen Radev opened the 22nd edition of the "Bulgarian Christmas" charity initiative
President Rumen Radev opened the 22nd edition of the "Bulgarian Christmas" charity initiative
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
Bulgaria continues to rank first in mortality rates within the EU, even after the COVID-19 pandemic
Топ 24
Най-четени
Катастрофа спря влаковете между София и Пловдив, има пострадал
Катастрофа спря влаковете между София и Пловдив, има пострадал
Болници са източили близо половин милион лева от Здравната каса
Болници са източили близо половин милион лева от Здравната каса
Подновиха издирването на 13-годишния Николай, разширяват периметъра с 2 км
Подновиха издирването на 13-годишния Николай, разширяват периметъра...
Роби Уилямс идва в София на 28 септември догодина
Роби Уилямс идва в София на 28 септември догодина
Опасно селфи: Дете пострада тежко след като е било ударено от волтова дъга в Стамболийски
Опасно селфи: Дете пострада тежко след като е било ударено от...
Отишли ли са парите за инвитро за "украинската помощ" за земеделците?
Отишли ли са парите за инвитро за "украинската помощ" за...
Няма следа от изчезналото дете със Синдром на Даун, издирването продължава
Няма следа от изчезналото дете със Синдром на Даун, издирването...
Трети руски танкер бедства в Керченския проток
Трети руски танкер бедства в Керченския проток
Скандал в парламента заради споразумението за сътрудничество в отбраната с Украйна
Скандал в парламента заради споразумението за сътрудничество в...
Депутатите казаха "не" на тестовете за алкохол и наркотици
Депутатите казаха "не" на тестовете за алкохол и наркотици
Станислав Генчев е бил сред кандидатите за нов старши треньор на Аполон Лимасол
Станислав Генчев е бил сред кандидатите за нов старши треньор на Аполон Лимасол