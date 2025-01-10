Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia

To improve road safety at pedestrian crossings within the territory of the Sofia Municipality, a joint initiative between the Sofia Municipality and the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) has been announced on the Municipality's website on January 10.

The measures were outlined during a working meeting, with an expert group formed between the two institutions tasked with conducting an analysis and setting priorities for enhancing road safety in Sofia.

In the short term, the working group will prioritise specific pedestrian crossings for improvements such as lighting, refreshed road markings, raised crossings, installation of traffic signs with light signals, and video surveillance. The measures will be implemented following an analysis of traffic conditions and will address both short-term and long-term goals.

The focus will be on the most high-risk locations. Additionally, certain areas will be identified for the installation of speed cameras. The Sofia Municipality plans to invest in new speed cameras after conducting a procedure to select a provider. The expert group will determine the most appropriate locations for the cameras.

