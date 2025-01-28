Justice Minister orders analysis of case law in relation to road traffic fatalities

The Prliament on January 28 is hosting a roundtable discussion titled "Measures for Solving Road Safety Problems". The conference is under the patronage of the Speaker of Parliament, Nataliya Kiselova, and with the support of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee. The forum is initiated by the European Transport Policy Center and the association "Angels on the Road."

A group of families who have suffered the loss of loved ones in road accidents gathered in front of the Parlaiment's building before the start of today’s roundtable to once again voice their demands for stricter penalties and faster court processes for drivers responsible for fatal accidents caused by alcohol and drug use.

The meeting began with a video featuring some of the most severe road incidents, resulting in fatalities. Representatives from the Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor's Office, non-government organizations, as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nataliya Kiselova, are attending the roundtable. This is the second such meeting within the span of a month.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The goal is to improve legislation and focus on prevention. The Minister of Justice stated that he had ordered an analysis of case law, which will lead to legislative proposals.

"Our demands and expectations are the same – when you drive drunk or under the influence of drugs and press the accelerator to the floor, it should be treated as a deliberate crime, not as manslaughter by negligence, as it has been until now," said Petya Ivanova from "Angels on the Road."

"Perhaps tougher measures and more severe sentences will influence the behaviour of these drivers," added Yavor Bozukov. "The goal should not be to punish in the harshest way those who have already caused death or serious injury. The goal should be to prevent as many children as possible from killing other children," commented Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova.

"We are working on ensuring that the picture is very clear, that the action plan is exceptionally well-structured, and that within the coming months, specific legislative solutions will be presented in this format and to the Members of Parliament," said Georgi Georgiev, Minister of Justice.

The Justice Minister also stressed that the traffic control cameras of the Sofia Municipality, which number over 800, should be used effectively to sanction violators on the road.

