Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a contract with Westinghouse

Снимка: BTA
14:47, 20.12.2024
Representatives of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant and Westinghouse Electric Company signed a contract to conduct safety analysis for licensing a new nuclear fuel assembly design compatible with the KNPP Unit 6 resident fuel design.

The signing took place in the presence of caretaker Minister of Energy, Vladimir Malinov and Patrick Fragman, CEO and President of Westinghouse Electric Company on December 20.

The document was signed by Ivan Andreev, Executive Director of Kozloduy NPP, and Tarik Choho, President for Nuclear Fuel at Westinghouse Electric Company, during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Energy.

Patrick Fragman described today's event as an important milestone for Westinghouse Electric Company and for Kozloduy NPP.

Photo by BTA

"This is the conclusion of a long process, but it is not the end of our interaction, but it is also the beginning of new opportunities and we will continue to work towards developing our relationship and new projects," Fragman said.

"Bulgaria will continue its unwavering path towards diversifying its energy sector. Today's event shows our determination to pursue this path, namely by starting the process of licensing a fuel that can be relied on in the long term for unit six of Kozloduy NPP," caretaker Minister, Vladimir Malinov, said.

