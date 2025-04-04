Large fire burned the roof of the dormitory of the High School of Applied Arts in Tryavna

A large fire has destroyed the roof of the dormitory at the Applied Arts High School "Trevnenska Shkola" in the town of Tryavna (Central Northern Bulgaria), the municipality said in a post on Facebook on April 4.

There were no injuries in the incident and all 17 students were evacuated. They are currently housed in the local administration building.

The fire at the high school was reported around 3:00 AM this night. Firefighting teams arrived immediately at the scene of the incident. The work of the firefighters on the ground is still ongoing. The cause of the fire is under investigation.