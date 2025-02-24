НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Minister of Finance: Bulgaria Meets the Last Criterion for the Eurozone, There is Grounds to Request Convergence Report

minister finance bulgaria meets last criterion eurozone there grounds convergence report
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:50, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

"Bulgaria has met the last criterion for joining the eurozone – price stability. This was made clear at the beginning of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on February 24.

Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova stated that today is a very important day for our country.

"According to these data, Bulgaria has met the last criterion for eurozone membership. This gives us the grounds to make a decision today to send a request to the European Commission and the European Central Bank to prepare extraordinary convergence reports."

Regarding the Eurostat data on the harmonized consumer price index, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov noted that the price stability criterion is met with Bulgaria's inflation data for January. This is the last important criterion among the three convergence criteria," he noted.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
20:10, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
 Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
19:58, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
 Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
19:46, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
 Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
18:45, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 "Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
18:26, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
17:48, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
Eurostat: Inflation in the EU and the Eurozone Increased in January on annual basis, with Bulgaria at 3.8%
16:33, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
Social Partners Remain Divided Over 2025 Draft Budget
15:55, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:17 мин.
 Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov to European Leaders: Ukraine Must Be Given Guarantees for Lasting and Just Peace
15:38, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
Three More Detained After the Protest Organised by "Vazrazhdane" Party Against the Adoption of the Euro in Bulgaria
15:19, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Ukraine must be given reliable and stable security guarantees
14:54, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
PM Zhelyazkov Congratulated Friedrich Mertz on His Victory in the German Elections
14:49, 24.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
More from: Politics
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
State Budget Foresees Increase in Pensions, As Well As Higher Revenues and Expenditures
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Council of Ministers Building Illuminated in the Colours of the Ukrainian and Bulgarian flags
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Speaker of Bulgaria's Parliament Met With the Mayors of Chișinău, Taraclia, and Comrat
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
Government Decided to Request Convergence Report on Bulgaria's Readiness to Join the Eurozone
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
"Vazrazhdane" leader Kostadinov: We do not meet the eurozone criteria, the protests continue
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
President Radev: The Conflict between Russia and Ukraine Cannot Find a Military Solution
Топ 24
Най-четени
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Йостерзунд
БНТ ще излъчва световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Жена загина в Пирин след инцидент с моторна шейна
Почина известният български журналист Иван Ибришимов
Почина известният български журналист Иван Ибришимов
Ръст на потреблението на пелети - фабриките обаче не смогват с цената на дървесината
Ръст на потреблението на пелети - фабриките обаче не смогват с...
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал "Драгалевци"?
Кално, мръсно, заледено: Кога ще има канализация столичният квартал...
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Бъдещият канцлер на Германия втвърди тона към САЩ
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в Сандански
Близо 60% избирателна активност на частичните местни избори в...
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Мерц след победата: Ще работя Европа да стане независима от САЩ
Здравни абсурди: Жена със 100% ТЕЛК няма право на личен асистент
Здравни абсурди: Жена със 100% ТЕЛК няма право на личен асистент
Президентът Радев: Конфликтът между Русия и Украйна не може да намери военно решение
Президентът Радев: Конфликтът между Русия и Украйна не може да намери военно решение
Петър Младенов откри 76-ото издание на боксовия турнир Купа "Странджа"
Петър Младенов откри 76-ото издание на боксовия турнир Купа "Странджа"