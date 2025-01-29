НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Minister Zapryanov travels to the USA to receive the first Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft

Атанас Запрянов
Снимка: Archive/BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:04, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, is departing today January 29 for a three-day visit to the United States. He will attend the ceremony for the official handover of the first produced Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 fighter jet. The event will take place on January 31, 2025, at the production facility of the manufacturer, Lockheed Martin, in Greenville, South Carolina.

This is the first of a total of 16 new fighter jets that Bulgaria will receive as part of two agreements signed in 2019 and 2022. The first two jets are expected to land in Bulgaria in April 2025.

The Bulgarian delegation includes Deputy Minister of Defense Adelina Nikolova, Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Krasimir Kanev, Commander of the Bulgarian Air Force Major General Dimitar Petrov, and Director of the Directorate for Armament Policy Colonel Vladislav Shekerov. The Ambassador of Bulgaria to the US, H.E. Georgi Panayotov, and the Military Attaché Colonel Ivan Bogdanov will also attend the ceremony in Greenville.

The Bulgarian F-16 Block 70 aircraft will be officially handed over to Bulgaria in the presence of the leadership of the manufacturing company Lockheed Martin, representatives of the US Congress and Senate, the US Department of Defense and the US Air Force, as well as local authorities in the state of South Carolina.

Photos by Ministry of Defence

During the visit of the Minister of Defence to the US, the leadership of Lockheed Martin will showcase the capabilities of the company's production facility in Greenville to the Bulgarian delegation. Minister Zapryanov will also meet with Bulgarian military personnel from the Air Force currently undergoing training there, as well as representatives of the US Department of Defense and the US Air Force overseeing the implementation of the aircraft delivery.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Bulgarian woman accused in UK spy scandal of stealing Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile numbers
Bulgarian woman accused in UK spy scandal of stealing Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile numbers
15:07, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
 Driver of lorry which overturned on Struma motorway dies
Driver of lorry which overturned on Struma motorway dies
14:52, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
 A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway
A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway
14:21, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Burgas is a candidate for European Capital of Culture 2032
Burgas is a candidate for European Capital of Culture 2032
13:55, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week
Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week
22:13, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
21:42, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?
What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?
19:31, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it
Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it
19:12, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks
Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks
18:48, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo
'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo
18:25, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship
18:15, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 By 14 February, the cabinet will submit a new draft law on the state budget
By 14 February, the cabinet will submit a new draft law on the state budget
17:07, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgarian woman accused in UK spy scandal of stealing Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile numbers
Bulgarian woman accused in UK spy scandal of stealing Ukrainian soldiers’ mobile numbers
A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway
A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway
Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?
What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?
'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo
'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship
Топ 24
Най-четени
Агресия, блъскане и обиди: Полицаи биха жена и нейните близки (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
Агресия, блъскане и обиди: Полицаи биха жена и нейните близки...
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Кенет Мертен вече не е посланик на САЩ в България, оставката му е приета от Доналд Тръмп
Кенет Мертен вече не е посланик на САЩ в България, оставката му е...
Ниагарският водопад замръзна
Ниагарският водопад замръзна
Проф. Кантарджиев: Увеличават се случаите на грип в области, въвели карантинни мерки
Проф. Кантарджиев: Увеличават се случаите на грип в области, въвели...
Евакуираха улица в центъра на Бургас заради открита граната в апартамент
Евакуираха улица в центъра на Бургас заради открита граната в...
Бюджетът и "Лукойл" скараха депутатите
Бюджетът и "Лукойл" скараха депутатите
Управляващите обсъдиха бюджета - няма да режат заплати и социални плащания (ОБЗОР)
Управляващите обсъдиха бюджета - няма да режат заплати и социални...
Още по-топло днес, но предстои захлаждане
Още по-топло днес, но предстои захлаждане
Федерацията по вдигане на тежести финансово е спасена
Федерацията по вдигане на тежести финансово е спасена
След конфликта между полицай и шофьорка проверяват кой кого наби
След конфликта между полицай и шофьорка проверяват кой кого наби