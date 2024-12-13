The Ministry of Transport and Communications proposes to set clear commitments and deadlines for the construction of the railway link between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia in an intergovernmental agreement.

In a press release, the ministry says that we are witnessing "yet another "speculative claim" by North Macedonian authorities regarding the negotiations for the construction of the rail link.

"The Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria again notes that the incorrect approach will not lead to an effective solution to this important issue. The Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Bulgaria proposes the signing of a clear and workable agreement that would settle the technical, financial, legal and organisational issues related to the preparation, construction and operation of the cross-border railway tunnel facility between the two countries in accordance with European legislation."

The Bulgarian authorities hope that the signing of the agreement will put an end to North Macedonia's tendency of seeking additional clarifications and changes to already established agreements. The aim is to focus efforts on specific, clear steps for the implementation of the project.

"We would like to note that following the technical meeting held on 31 October 2024 in Sofia, no agreement has yet been reached by North Macedonia on the minutes of the talks held, but instead the suggestions and accusations against the Bulgarian institutions have not stopped. Bulgaria has repeatedly stated that the cost and issues related to constructing the railway line from Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border are entirely the commitment of the Republic of north Macedonia and cannot be the subject of negotiations between the two sides, as the Republic of Bulgaria has clearly indicated its deadlines and commitments for the construction of the route of Corridor VIII on its territory," the Ministry of Transport and Communications wrote.

According to the ministry, the negotiations on the construction of the railway link have become a cover for political messaging and attempts by North Macedonia to address domestic issues, which do not align with the interests of either country.

"The use of football-related terminology in their context is insulting to the constructive and well-meaning tone maintained by Bulgarian representatives and is unusual as a form of communication between two neighbouring countries."

Therefore, Bulgaria is proposing the signing of an agreement in which both countries would commit to:

The joint goal of constructing a cross-border railway tunnel between Bulgaria and North Macedonia in the border area of the railway line, including through public procurement for the construction and supervision of the construction of the tunnel by one of the contracting parties.

Efforts to secure grant funding for the tunnel’s construction, ensuring it meets EU and NATO standards for such infrastructure.

Within a short period of time from the date of signature of this agreement, a preliminary timetable for the preparation and construction of the tunnel is foreseen to be prepared and submitted to the European Commission and the financing European banking institutions. The agreement will provide for the establishment of a Joint Committee to coordinate all activities and to resolve issues related to the construction, operation and maintenance of the site, based on the respective decisions of the two parties.

