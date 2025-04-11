75-year-old man dies in apartment fire in Varna

A 75-year-old man has died in a fire that broke out in his apartment in the coastal city of Varna. The emergency call was received at 12:45 p.m. on April 11 via the 112 emergency line.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a 9-storey block of flats in 'Dr Anastasia Zhelezkova' Street.

Photos by BNT-Varna

Two firefighting units and two police teams were immediately dispatched to the scene. Residents living above the burning apartment were evacuated.

According to police, there were no other injuries. The fire has been contained and extinguished.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.