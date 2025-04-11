Research vessel Sts. Cyril and Methodius returns from Its third Antarctic expedition on April 11

Bulgaria’s first military research vessel, RSV 421 Sts. Cyril and Methodius, is returning from its third expedition to Antarctica on April 11, the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna announced. The ship will be welcomed with an official ceremony at the Port of Varna.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by Vice President Iliana Iotova, representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute, the scientific community and local authorities.

RSV 421 departed on its third voyage to the frozen continent on November 7 last year. This time, a space research laboratory was also installed on board. The ship is captained by Radko Muevski.

As part of the mission, the vessel transported equipment to the Bulgarian Antarctic base on Livingston Island for the new scientific laboratory, which was officially opened in February.