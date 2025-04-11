50-metre crane collapsed onto boats at Pomorie fishing port during storm

A 50-meter crane collapsed onto boats at the fishing port in Pomorie during a severe storm during the night.

Strong winds brought down the crane, which was part of a construction site located just metres from the quay. Fortunately, there were no people in the area at the time, and no injuries were reported. However, four boats sustained serious damage, and one sank after being crushed under the crane’s weight.

The port's infrastructure also suffered significant damage. Part of the quay was destroyed, along with fencing and a lighting pole equipped with surveillance cameras. A detailed inspection of the incident site is scheduled to take place today.