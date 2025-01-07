More road traffic accidents but fewer fatalities and injuries reported by the Ministry of Interior in 2024

The Ministry of Interior reports more road traffic accidents but fewer fatalities and injuries in 2024. There were 7,166 serious accidents last year, with 481 fatalities and 9,045 injuries. These statistics were announced on January 3 during a roundtable discussion in the National Assembly, where parents of children who died in road accidents called for stricter penalties for drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Representatives from various institutions presented the measures taken and proposed changes.

Photo by BTA

More drivers and pedestrians were checked in 2024 for compliance with traffic rules. Licenses were revoked from 33,413 people, 1,557 more than the previous year, and over 4,200 drivers tested positive for drugs. The number of unlicensed drivers and refusals to provide blood samples has decreased.

"For all of 2024, 11,041 drivers were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, with 4,396 found with over 1.2 promille, qualifying as a criminal offense. This is 239 fewer despite increased controls, thanks to measures like vehicle confiscation," said Commissioner Krasimir Michev, head of Traffic Police.

The meeting was marked by emotional stories from parents about the void left after losing their children in accidents.

"Today, my son would have celebrated his name day. On New Year's Eve, we set a plate and cup for him at the table. He had a birthday on December 27," shared Yasen Bozukov.

The "Angels on the Road" association again called for legal changes to end impunity for reckless driving.

"We continue to insist that driving while drunk, drugged, or excessively speeding should be considered premeditated murder, not manslaughter, and the killers should not be free," said Petya Ivanova of "Angels on the Road."

To the parents' criticism of the National Assembly, MPs and representatives of the Interior Ministry responded with concrete examples of legislative changes. Among them are the reduction of the maximum speed limit on motorways from 140 to 130 and the demarcation of urban zones in which to drive at up to 30 km per hour. Changes have also been tabled that will address the problem of a lack of sufficient expert witnesses who can carry out car examinations.

