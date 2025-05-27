Petrohan Pass to Close Temporarily for Removal of Hazardous Trees

"Petrohan" is closed for cleaning of dangerous trees. Traffic through the pass will be restricted tomorrow and on Thursday, for the time from 9:00 to 15:00. Detour routes have been designated.

The Petrohan Pass will be closed to traffic on Wednesday and Thursday, 28 and 29 May 2025, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM due to the removal of dangerous trees near the road. Authorities have designated alternative routes to accommodate drivers during this time.

The closure follows icing damage in December, which left numerous fallen and broken trees near the pass. Although a major clearing effort was conducted in late April, a second operation is necessary to address the remaining hazards.

According to Montana Regional Governor Kalin Haitov, approximately 20–30% of the marked trees still need to be removed. In addition, roadside ditches will be further cleaned as part of the maintenance.

Traffic police will be stationed at key locations, including the roundabout at the exit of Montana towards the pass and near the village of Bързия, at the base of the Petrohan ascent.

During the closure, drivers are advised to use detour routes through Vratsa and Krapchene, as well as the road through Dolna and Gorna Byala Rechka in the municipality of Varshets.