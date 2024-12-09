MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away."

MP Kiril Petkov, co-leader of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" said he would right away give up his immunity after it became clear earlier today that acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov submitted a request to the Parliament, asking for lifting Petkov's immunity from prosecution.

"Didn't you understand that you can't bend us through fear! You saw that your bludgeon Sarafov is going to fall and you are rattling arms. Pathetic thugs!", Petkov wrote in a Facebook post on December 9.

This is 100% Peevski's doing, Petkov later told journalists in Burgas.

"A few days ago, all of Bulgaria saw how I put Peevski in his place in Parliament - he hopes some people will suck up to him and be afraid, and we will remove all his bludgeons. The first bludgeon we have started to remove is Sarafov. The changes to the Judicial Power Act have been submitted," Petkov said.

(The proposed changes to the Judiciary Power Act seek to prevent the election of Borislav Sarafov for a full term in office as Prosecutor General)

Kiril Petkov said he was ready to give up his immunity tomorrow because he had nothing to hide from.

"At the moment there is a huge fear, personally Mr Peevski. Sarafov will not be the Prosecutor General once this law is adopted. We should not be afraid of these thugs. The captured state is running out of time. If we all unite and take the country back, these people will be afraid. Today is the day to fight corruption. How significant that it is today that they have made this wrong move," the WCC-DB o-chairman said.

They may see us as bystanders, but we will fight until we take back our country, he concluded.

Sarafov's request for the immunity of Kiril Petkov is at the suggestion of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and is related to the arrests of Boyko Borissov, Vladislav Goranov and Sevdelina Arnaudova in 2022.

