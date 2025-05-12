БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
New Border Police Drones to Enter into Operation from Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, May 13, Bulgaria’s Border Police will begin operating newly acquired drones unveiled today at the Ministry of Interior Academy in Pazardzhik. The unmanned aerial vehicles are equipped with high-sensitivity colour and thermal imaging cameras, allowing for effective surveillance both day and night.

“These drones can fly up to 8 kilometers, remain airborne for 45 minutes, and each comes with three sets of batteries. I want to emphasise that they were purchased entirely with European Union funding,” said Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov, Director of the General Directorate of Border Police.

    A total of 34 drones will be deployed to bolster border security. With a maximum speed of 82 km/h, they are expected to significantly enhance capabilities in combating cross-border crime.

    "The response time will be drastically reduced," explained Chief Inspector Ognyan Ognyanov, head of the Technical and Aerial Surveillance Sector. "We hope this will ease the burden on personnel, who won’t need to run as far as a drone can fly."

    Starting tomorrow, the new drones will be used to monitor key areas critical to controlling illegal migration and pressure along Bulgaria’s external EU borders. Regional border directorates in Elhovo, Dragoman, Kyustendil, and Burgas will be prioritized in the initial rollout. Ten officers have been specially trained to operate the equipment.

    “The training lasts two days, eight hours each. The key challenges involve mastering the drone's joystick controls, fine-tuning the internal settings, and the specifics of takeoff,” said Inspector Gabriel Petrov of the Technical and Aerial Surveillance Sector.

    In addition to new equipment, the Border Police is also introducing significant human resources. 390 trainees start today a 6-month course of initial professional training.

    “This week—possibly as early as Wednesday—we’ll announce a new recruitment campaign for an additional 400 border police officers. Applicants will have one month to submit their documents,” Chief Commissioner Zlatanov added.

    According to Zlatanov, migrant pressure on the Bulgarian-Turkish border is decreasing due to the improved work of the teams, which have disrupted most of the criminal groups involved in smuggling.

    "In the last 24 hours, there were only nine attempted crossings along the Bulgarian-Turkish border, compared to 250 on the same date last year," Zlatanov reported.

