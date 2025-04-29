New Discoveries at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica Near Petrich

New discoveries were made by archaeologists who are currently working urgently on-site at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich, Southwestern Bulgaria.

State Allocates BGN 350,000 for Rescue Excavations in the Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

photo by BTA

The finds have been dated from the beginning of the Common Era to the 2nd century AD. The activities in the area are related to the upcoming construction of the Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline, so due to this infrastructure project, archaeologists are racing to uncover and preserve all valuable remnants in the area.

“So far, we have uncovered 13 cremation burials and 4 inhumation burials. We’ve also discovered three early medieval dwellings, which is particularly interesting for us. There is still more work to be done, and I’m confident we will yield further results,” said Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski in an interview for the BNT's programme "The Day Begins" on April 29.

As is standard practice, all artifacts found during the excavation will be added to the collection of the History Museum in Petrich.

Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski shared that several clay lamps have been discovered so far.