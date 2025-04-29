БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Прокуратурата прекратява разследването за нападението над...
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

New Discoveries at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica Near Petrich

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Запази
хераклея

New discoveries were made by archaeologists who are currently working urgently on-site at the ancient city of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich, Southwestern Bulgaria.

State Allocates BGN 350,000 for Rescue Excavations in the Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica near Petrich

photo by BTA

The finds have been dated from the beginning of the Common Era to the 2nd century AD. The activities in the area are related to the upcoming construction of the Bulgaria-Greece gas pipeline, so due to this infrastructure project, archaeologists are racing to uncover and preserve all valuable remnants in the area.

“So far, we have uncovered 13 cremation burials and 4 inhumation burials. We’ve also discovered three early medieval dwellings, which is particularly interesting for us. There is still more work to be done, and I’m confident we will yield further results,” said Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski in an interview for the BNT's programme "The Day Begins" on April 29.

As is standard practice, all artifacts found during the excavation will be added to the collection of the History Museum in Petrich.

Professor Lyudmil Vagalinski shared that several clay lamps have been discovered so far.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
1
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Милиони на тъмно в Испания и Португалия: Атмосферна аномалия или кибератака?
2
Милиони на тъмно в Испания и Португалия: Атмосферна аномалия или...
Имотната мафия опитала да отмъкне апартаменти за над 10 млн. лева
3
Имотната мафия опитала да отмъкне апартаменти за над 10 млн. лева
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
4
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
Възстановен е токът в Мадрид, продължава поетапното му пускане и в други части на Испания
5
Възстановен е токът в Мадрид, продължава поетапното му пускане и в...
Педро Санчес за срива в Испания: Разследват се причините, няма заплахи за сигурността
6
Педро Санчес за срива в Испания: Разследват се причините, няма...

Най-четени

Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
1
Силно земетресение е регистрирано в Мраморно море в Турция
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
2
Почина легендарната журналистка на БНТ Даниела Кънева
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
3
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до Исперих
4
Един загинал и петима пострадали след тежка катастрофа близо до...
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
5
Лекарят на папата разказва за последните земни мигове на Светия отец
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна
6
Путин предложи да спре инвазията в Украйна

More from: Bulgaria

Haskovo Records Coldest April 29 Temperature in History of Weather Monitoring
Haskovo Records Coldest April 29 Temperature in History of Weather Monitoring
Two Playful Baby Ibexes Are Among the Newest Additions at Sofia Zoo This Spring (PHOTOS) Two Playful Baby Ibexes Are Among the Newest Additions at Sofia Zoo This Spring (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie High-Tech Drones to Clean the Sea Near Pomorie
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Achieved a Significant Economic Impact from Its Membership in the "Three Seas Initiative" Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Achieved a Significant Economic Impact from Its Membership in the "Three Seas Initiative"
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented achievements in the field of artificial intelligence to António Costa Prime Minister Zhelyazkov presented achievements in the field of artificial intelligence to António Costa
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria has a chance to receive the second and third payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of the year Bulgaria has a chance to receive the second and third payments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan by the end of the year
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
Новият изтребител F-16 няма да лети на военния парад за 6 май
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии Управляващите обмислят увеличение на осигурителната вноска за пенсии
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е кибератака, заявиха властите Причината за срива с тока на Иберийския полуостров не е кибератака, заявиха властите
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
По света
СОС потвърди отстраняването на Братоев като изпълнителен директор на "Метрополитен" СОС потвърди отстраняването на Братоев като изпълнителен директор на "Метрополитен"
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Задържаха мъж за създаване и държане на материали със сексуална...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Брутална жестокост: Задържаха мъж, пребил 11-годишно дете в Луковит
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Оперният певец Богомил Спиров загина в катастрофа в центъра на София
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Сикстинската капела е затворена за посетители заради конклава
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Любопитно
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ