No mountin passes closed despite snowfall, what is the road situation?

There are no closed mountain passes in the country, stated engineer Rumen Sachanski, Director of the Regional Road Management in Sofia, during the morning programme "The Day Begins" on BNT on April 7.

"I don't have any information about closed mountain passes across the country. The snowfall is heavier at the Shipka Pass and the Pass of the Republic, but everything has been cleared, and we don’t have any closed passes or restrictions," said the Director of the Sofia Road Management.

Despite the official start of spring, heavy snowfall yesterday made driving difficult. Videos of stranded vehicles on the Petrohan Pass appeared on social media.

"There are no road closures in Sofia dostrict, no restrictions in place. There was more serious snowfall during the night. We had to restrict traffic for vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes in this section where we are on the Struma motorway. This was within an hour. The motorway, as you can see, has been cleared. The roads are passable in winter conditions", emphasised Eng. Sachanski.

His appeal to drivers is to drive carefully and be prepared for winter road conditions.

"Especially those who rushed and changed winter tires with summer ones. As you can see, morning temperatures are low, which suggests there may be icy spots on the roads."

Traffic on the Struma motorway is normal but under winter conditions. Around 60 machines were working overnight in Sofia region to treat the roads, and over 20 machines were dispatched on the Trakia motorway.



