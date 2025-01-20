НОВИНИ
One person died after a serious car crash in Sofia

Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:30, 20.01.2025
A person died after a serious car crash in Sofia on january 20.

The accident occured at the entrance to the capital around 2:00 p.m., the press office of the Ministry of Interir told BNT News.

Preliminary reports indicate that two vehicles collided, with one car overturning, resulting in the death of the driver.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

