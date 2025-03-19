Over 600 people in Bulgaria donated blood in one day for the injured from the North Macedonia nightclub fire

In just one day, over 600 volunteers donated blood for the injured in the Republic of North Macedonia who who are being treated in Bulgaria, the Ministry of Health announced on March 19.

The highest number of blood donors was at the National Center for Transfusion Hematology, where 218 people expressed their willingness to help the patients from the tragic incident in the town of Kočani.

Some of the donors were transported by buses of the National Centre for Transfusion Hematology (NCTH) at the "Pirogov" emergency hospital, where a mobile donation point was set up, to the blood center on "Bratya Miladinovi" street. Another 68 people donated blood on-site at the emergency hospital. In total, 109 people donated blood at the Military Medical Academy.

Yesterday, 112 volunteers came at the Regional Transfusion Hematology Centre in Plovdiv to donate blood. 68 donated blood in Varna, 35 at the Pleven Transfusion Hematology Centre and 14 in Stara Zagora.

All blood centres report that the wave of sympathy has not subsided at this point.

Meanwhile, the three medical institutions taking care of the patients from the Republic of North Macedonia report no significant changes in their overall condition.

A total of 9 patients from the Republic of North Macedonia have been admitted to "Pirogov" emergency hospital in Sofia. Two of them have been extubated, while one is with an oxygen mask. The remaining patients continue to be on mechanical ventilation.

The condition of the remaining patients, who were admitted to the Military Medical Academy Hospital in Varna and the hospital in Plovdiv is still serious but stable.