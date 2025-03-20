БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work

Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
They are demanding a 50% wage increase

психиатри протест искат достойно заплащане своя труд

Employees in state psychiatric hospitals are demanding a 50% salary increase. They have been protesting for several days, also calling for improvements in working conditions.

According to the Ministry of Health, the average gross salary for a doctor is 3,139 BGN, while a nurse earns just over 2,200 BGN.

This year, the planned salary increase for healthcare workers is 5%. The last salary increase in the psychiatric hospital in Novi Iskar was 3%, and it took place last year.

Dr. Sibila Dimitrova, Head of Ward at the "Saint Ivan Rilski" Psychiatric Hospital:
"I am the head of the ward, and my salary is around 2,400 BGN net. A cashier at a large hypermarket earns more than me, despite carrying much less responsibility."

Most of the hospital staff are at or near retirement age.

"Conditions in the entire hospital are poor, and unfortunately, both the staff and patients are forced to function in these conditions. There are repairs being done, but only cosmetic ones," she said.

The hospital is short by 7 doctors, about 10 orderlies, and 8 nurses.

Albena Atanasova, a senior nurse in Ward 1 at St. Ivan Rilski Hospital: "We need help when we have an agitated patient. We have one orderly and one nurse on duty. Half of the women are retired. The other half are at pre-retirement age. These retired women, if they stop working, we have to close one of the wards."

Nurses at the hospital are paid a net of about 1,600 leva, while orderlies are on minimum wage.

Albena Atanasova, a senior nurse in Ward 1 at St. Ivan Rilski State Hospital: 'There is no motivation for people to come and look for work with us, as the pay is not decent'.

According to the protesters, the 5% wage increase budgeted is insultingly small.

Doctor Tsveteslava Galabova, Director of St. Ivan Rilski State Psychiatric Hospital: "We are considering, as a theoretical option, a collective resignation of the employees in the state psychiatric hospitals, which would mean that 2,100 or 2,200 patients would be left without medical care."

The Ministry of Health has informed the Ministry of Finance that there is an imbalance in staff pay in the state psychiatric hospitals. And they will be looking at options for a sustainable solution to the problem.

"The Ministry of Health has informed the Ministry of Finance about the definite existence of imbalance in staff pay in state psychiatric hospitals and is seeking mechanisms for finding a sustainable solution, which will be reflected in the Budget Forecast for 2025-2028."

