The European Public Prosecutor's Office suspended the Bulgarian EU prosecutor

Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
европрокуратурата разследва българския представител теодора георгиева

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Luxembourg announced this evening, March 27, that it has suspended the Bulgarian European prosecutor., Teodora Georgieva.

The institution said they have applied the full range of internal measures to safeguard the integrity of their investigations. According to them, the suspension of the Bulgarian European Prosecutor is the strictest measure to counter any risk or perception of compromise to the integrity of ongoing investigations. The suspension will not affect the outcome of the administrative enquiry.

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Luxembourg also says that it will not disclose further details or give interviews at this stage. They indicated that all updates will be communicated in due course.

