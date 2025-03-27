What did PM Zhelyazkov propose to the leaders of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Paris?

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov proposed that Bulgaria host a multinational coordination centre to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea. Zhelyazkov announced the initiative at the summit in Paris, which was attended by leaders from over 30 countries on March 27. Support for Ukraine must continue, with the aim of putting it in the best possible position for peace negotiations - that is how the outcome of the third meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing" can be summed up. What else was discussed by the leaders in Paris, and is peace on the horizon?

For Bulgaria, the cessation of military activities in Ukraine and the establishment of a lasting and fair peace are of particular importance in the context of security in the Black Sea.

Rosen Zhelyazkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria:

"We have proposed the establishment of a multinational headquarters in Bulgaria to establish guidelines in shipping, but also to carry out monitoring activities by air and water, both of critical infrastructure and of any potential hostile actions on the territory of the Black Sea."

The work of the Mine Counter Measures Black Sea Task Group, which includes Bulgaria, Turkey, and Romania, is an example of how important cooperation between Black Sea countries is. According to the Prime Minister, the restoration of commercial shipping is crucial not only for the region but for the world. Europe is mobilising to an unprecedented level, as stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the summit. The attendees of the forum agreed on the idea that Ukraine should continue to receive support—both military and civilian.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: "To ensure that Ukraine is in the strongest possible position—now and in future negotiations. Secondly, it must be absolutely clear that now is not the time to lift sanctions. Quite the opposite. We discussed how to increase pressure and support the U.S. initiative to bring Russia to the negotiating table."

Photos by AP/BTA

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia has no intention of seeking peace, but rather to drag out the negotiations in order to occupy more territories.

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine:

"More pressure, more sanctions—that is important. And secondly, as Keir said, more aid to support Ukraine."

The unanimous view is that pressure on Russia should not be weakened.

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany:

"We see how the negotiations are going so far - Russia always adds something new after each round. This shows very clearly that it is not interested in real peace at the moment."

London and Paris will continue to coordinate the plan for deploying military forces on Ukrainian territory.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

"Our goal is clear - to achieve peace, and for that to happen we have to provide Ukraine with the best possible place. The supporting forces will not be peacekeepers, and they will not be on the front line. They will include representatives of several countries, the forces will be deployed in strategic areas and only if there is a peace agreement."

"I hope that the United States is on our side, but we must be prepared for a situation in which they do not join us," Macron added. In Russia, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the so-called "peace mission" is essentially a military intervention in Ukraine, and Moscow is firmly opposed to such a scenario.