Serious Crash on Trakia Motorway Leaves One Dead

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Trakia Motorway (A1), at the 17th kilometre in the direction of Burgas. The accident happened around 1:00 AM on May 22 and involved a collision between a cargo truck and a minibus.

According to initial reports from the Ministry of Interior's press office, the driver of the minibus appears to have entered the opposite lane, leading to the head-on collision.

The minibus driver died at the scene. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.