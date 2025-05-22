In Support of Sick Children: Charity Exhibition at the Parliament

A charity art exhibition titled “Children Draw for Children” was officially opened by the Chair of the National Assembly, Nataliya Kiselova, and His Holiness Patriarch Daniil.

The proceeds from the exhibition will support children in need of medical treatment and will go toward purchasing medical supplies for the pediatric ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) department at “Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL” University Hospital in Sofia. The department treats approximately 1,500 children annually.

The exhibition features artwork by 55 young artists. The initiative is organized by the Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church.