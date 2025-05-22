91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Fatally Shooting Son-in-Law Near Pomorie

A 69-year-old man was shot and killed with a handgun during a domestic incident in the area of Lahana, near the coastal town of Pomorie, Southeastern Bulgaria. The suspect, a 91-year-old man from Stara Zagora, is the father-in-law of the victim and has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred in the evening at a house inhabited by the victim and his 46-year-old son. The elderly suspect had traveled to Pomorie to attend the funeral of his daughter, who had recently died of cancer.

During dinner, a heated argument broke out between the two men, culminating in the 91-year-old firing two shots—striking his son-in-law in the head and back. The shooter’s grandson, who was also present in the house, immediately called emergency services (112) after hearing the gunshots. He managed to disarm his grandfather, who reportedly attempted to take his own life after the shooting.

The body of the 69-year-old man was taken for autopsy at the Department of Forensic Medicine at the University Hospital - Burgas, and the 91-year-old man was detained for up to 24 hours at the Pomorie Police Station and officers from the Criminal Police and Investigation Departments of the Burgas Police Department and the Pomorie District Police Station are working with him.

Authorities confirmed that the weapon used in the shooting was illegally owned and has been confiscated as evidence.