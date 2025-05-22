Police in Lovech Uncover Cannabis Greenhouse Near the Village of Leshnitsa

A cannabis cultivation facility was discovered near the village of Leshnitsa by officers from the Lovech Regional Police Directorate, spokesperson Gabriela Todorova announced on May 22.

The greenhouse was located on a property in the village, inhabited by a 52-year-old man. During a subsequent search and investigation, law enforcement officials found 96 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, all being cultivated in pots. Packages of soil and components of a lighting system were also seized from the premises.

The man has been detained for up to 24 hours at the Lovech District Police Department. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Lovech District Prosecutor’s Office.