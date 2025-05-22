БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Police in Lovech Uncover Cannabis Greenhouse Near the Village of Leshnitsa

96 plants in different growth stages were found

германия затяга правилата канабиса месеца частичната легализация
Снимка: Pixabay

A cannabis cultivation facility was discovered near the village of Leshnitsa by officers from the Lovech Regional Police Directorate, spokesperson Gabriela Todorova announced on May 22.

The greenhouse was located on a property in the village, inhabited by a 52-year-old man. During a subsequent search and investigation, law enforcement officials found 96 cannabis plants at various stages of growth, all being cultivated in pots. Packages of soil and components of a lighting system were also seized from the premises.

The man has been detained for up to 24 hours at the Lovech District Police Department. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Lovech District Prosecutor’s Office.

