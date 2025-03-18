The man who attacked meteorologists at weather forecasting station will be under house arrest, but in a psychiatric facility

The Sofia City Court ruled that the 32-year-old man who attacked meteorologists at the weather forecasting station on Murgash Peak should be placed under house arrest. However, he will not stay at his parents' home but will be placed in the state psychiatric hospital "Saint Ivan Rilski" in Novi Iskar.

The magistrates' reasoning is that at this point there is sufficient evidence of Stoyanov's possible involvement in the beating of the meteorologists, but not whether he can be held criminally responsible.

The psychiatric facility will conduct an evaluation of his mental competence.