БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Разследването в Кочани: Близо до дискотеката е имало...
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са...
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Нападателят на синоптиците ще е под домашен арест, но в...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Президентът Радев се подписа в книгата за съболезнования...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Тежко остава състоянието на 14-те пострадали от Кочани,...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Ден на траур в България в знак на съпричастност с...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The man who attacked meteorologists at weather forecasting station will be under house arrest, but in a psychiatric facility

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази
нападателят синоптиците домашен арест психиатрия

The Sofia City Court ruled that the 32-year-old man who attacked meteorologists at the weather forecasting station on Murgash Peak should be placed under house arrest. However, he will not stay at his parents' home but will be placed in the state psychiatric hospital "Saint Ivan Rilski" in Novi Iskar.

The magistrates' reasoning is that at this point there is sufficient evidence of Stoyanov's possible involvement in the beating of the meteorologists, but not whether he can be held criminally responsible.

Two meteorologists at weather forecasting station on Murgash Peak were violently attacked

The psychiatric facility will conduct an evaluation of his mental competence.

"I am Stoyan’s mother. First and foremost, I want to express my immense pain and sympathy for the victims. I also want to express my immense pain that our son is also a victim. Something happened on the way to Sofia - he was most likely attacked and survived for several days alone, naked and hungry, in the mountains. The tragic incident in this case saved his life. The police were notified about his disappearance two days before the incident. I want to say to everyone here—the system is not working. In such an incident, when someone with severe mental health issues goes missing, it is normal for emergency services and mountain rescue teams to be notified because, if these people knew about our case, they would have sheltered him, and it would not have come to this point. He was treated abroad before he returned, and the system works great there—people with mental illnesses receive all the attention from society," said Stoyanov’s mother.

"I personally think that his placement in a psychiatric health centre is better for him, because there, in addition to the medications he is taking, he will be under the observation of specialist doctors, who I believe will take the necessary steps for his recovery," said Todor Todorov, a lawyer.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
1
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
2
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Слави Трифонов загуби делото за 50 000 лева срещу Кирил Петков
3
Слави Трифонов загуби делото за 50 000 лева срещу Кирил Петков
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение да лиши децата на България от тръпката да се състезават"
4
Доскорошното управление на БФ борба заяви, че "няма намерение...
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите учебни програми
5
Повече часове по математика, БЕЛ и природни науки предвиждат новите...
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на пострадалите от Кочани
6
Разказ от първо лице: Среща с екипите, помогнали за превозването на...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
2
Путин се съгласи на примирие с Украйна - какви са условията
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
3
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
4
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
5
Нов корупционен скандал в Европарламента
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
6
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни

More from: Health

Vape mania: Intoxication cases double
Vape mania: Intoxication cases double
Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
More and more young people are using drugs, and parents are becoming increasingly tolerant More and more young people are using drugs, and parents are becoming increasingly tolerant
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
What are the dangers of paracetamol overdose? What are the dangers of paracetamol overdose?
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction Art against drugs: Actors and directors united against drug addiction
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ