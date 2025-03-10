НОВИНИ
Two meteorologists at weather forecasting station on Murgash Peak were violently attacked

жена болница побой бившия приятел
Снимка: archive/BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Two meteorologists on duty at the weather forecasting station on Mount Murgash were violently attacked late in the evening on March 8 and early hourse on March 9. They have been hospitalised for treatment at "ISUL" hospital in Sofia. The information was confirmed to BNT by the Sofia Directorate of Interior.

The hospital announced that the condition of the two is now stable. However, they remain under medical observation.

Sofia police reported to BNT that the attacker has been detained. He is 32 years old and has no previous criminal record.

The young man entered the room through the window. He assaulted the two meteorogilsts, a husband and wife, who are 59 and 67 years old, with a metal fire poker. He inflicted multiple head injuries on them.

They managed to escape and reach the local hut to seek help. They were later transported to ISUL hospital. There are a total of 37 meteorological stations in the country, and this one is one of the three high-altitude stations. All of them are unguarded.

"We are shocked by what happened on the night on the 8th and early hours on the 9th of March. This is the first time a physical attack has been carried out against our employees, who were seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where they will remain for several days. However, the more difficult task for us is to determine what we will do moving forward to ensure the safety of our employees. The first measures we will take are to fully secure the Murgash station building, as a window was broken during this unlawful intrusion. In addition, there are several windows that need to be repaired, and we plan to install bars. We also intend to implement video surveillance so that our colleagues can monitor what is happening in the area around the station. We also plan to improve communication links, as this was also a problem in this case," said Acting Director General of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Prof. Dr. Tanya Marinova.

The two injured were admitted to hospital with no life-threatening injuries. They are in stable condition but have multiple injuries. The man is to undergo surgery on his lower jaw.

"They will be under observation, receiving medication, saline infusions, their condition is being monitored. They will probably stay in the clinic for at least 3-4 days. The attacker was a young, physically fit man with mental health problmes. He hit them with his hands and a hard object - there was a metal poker in the room, which he hit her on the head with. The attacker apparently hit her husband in the face with his hands and that is where these bruises came from," explained Lyuben Popov, a neurosurgeon at ISUL.

