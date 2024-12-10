Parliament sits in extraordinary session

The Parliament meets in an extraordinary sitting at 13:00 on December 10. The only item on the agenda is the establishment of a committee to draw up the rules of procedure for the 51st Parliament.

This will enable the formation of the main parliamentary committees so that MPs can start substantive work.

"We will try to negotiate with both We Continue the Change (WCC) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB), we sent them an invitation three weeks ago, it is high time they responded," said Daniel Mitov of GERB-UDF before the start of the sitting. "GERB should hold talks with us, the authentic Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), to bite its tail off," said Ramadan Atalay of the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF).

***

(The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) in July split into two factions - one loyal to MRF founder and honorary chairman Ahmed Dogan and another led by Delyan Peevski. The faction loyal to Dogan ran in the October 27 parliamentary elections as the ‘Alliance for Rights and Freedoms’ (ARF).Delyan Peevski led the ‘MRF-New Beginning’ and won 30 seats in the elections, while the ARF won 19 seats.)

***

Commenting on the Acting Prosecutor General's request for lifting the immunty of MP and WCC leader, Kiril Petkov, he said:

"I don't understand why exactly on the day of the election of the Paraiment's Speaker, the Prosecutor's office is trying to interfere in the talks of GERB and WCC-DB for a government."

Stanislav Balabanov said that There is Such a People would go to the talks to hear what GERB-UDF priorities were and whether they would actually make efforts to form a government, or would "serve someone who has an interest in having elections."

According to Radostin Vassilev of MECh party, the best option is to go to elections.

"They should demand Kiril Petkov's immunity for other things, not for Borissov's arrest," he said.

