Parliament Speaker congratulated weightlifter Karlos Nassar for winning the world title

Наталия Киселова
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:04, 12.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker, Nataliya Kiselova, on December 12, congratulated the world, Olympic and European champion and record holder in weightlifting Karlos Nassar.

Bulgarian Karlos Nassar set two world records at Bahrain World Weightlifting Championships

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your decisive victory in winning the gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championship in the 89 kg category in Bahrain," wrote Kiselova in her congratulatory address. She emphasized that Nassar’s remarkable achievement, the result of hard work and dedication in the training hall, has cemented his name as one of the most successful weightlifters of all time.

The supreme achievement, the fruit of hard work in the training room, has confirmed your name as one of the most successful weightlifters of all time, Natalia Kiselova stressed.

"As the first Bulgarian weightlifter to win the European, World, and Olympic titles within one calendar year, you have proven that with determination and an unwavering love for the sport, anything is possible. Your name is now associated with record-breaking victories, and may they continue to inspire you to move confidently forward," Kiselova noted.

Nataliya Kiselova thanked Karlos Nassar for uniting the nation during challenging times and giving the Bulgarian people so many reasons to feel proud.

