"Petrohan" mounatin pass re-opened to traffic for cars only

The traffic in the Petrohan Pass is restored for cars.

The ban for travelling of heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes in both directions of the pass remains in force. The ban also applies to towing of trailers and to vehicles over 12 metres in length.

"Petrohan" mountain pass completely closed for traffic because of fallen trees

