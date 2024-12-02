НОВИНИ
"Petrohan" mountain pass completely closed for traffic because of fallen trees

"Petrohan" mauntain pass is closed to traffic because of fallen trees, Road Infrastructure Agency informed on December 2.

It is snowing in "Shipka" and "Hainboaz" passes, visibility is reduced.

Drivers will have to use detour routes until the trees at Petrohan are cleared. For those travelling from Sofia, the detour is via Iskrets - Svoge and Vratsa, and in the opposite direction traffic is diverted via Varshets.

It is raining on Trakia and Maritsa motorways, the road surfaces are wet but visibility is good.

Temperatures in the district are in the range of minus three to seven degrees, the weather is cloudy.

