Two Killed in a Serious Accident on Trakia Motorway

A car with Belgian registration hit a stopped car in the emergency lane

A severe road accident occurred in the morning on July 13 on Trakia Motorway, in the direction of Burgas, near the city of Plovdiv. Two people have died.

The collision occured in the section near the village of Shishmantsi. Traffic in the Burgas-bound lanes is heavily disrupted. The emergency call was received at 9:20 a.m.

According to preliminary information, a car with Belgian license plates, driven by a 47-year-old foreign national, struck a Bulgarian-registered vehicle that was stopped in the emergency lane. The two fatalities—a 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman—were in the Bulgarian vehicle. A 16-year-old passenger from the Belgian vehicle was taken to the hospital for examination.

Officers from the Transport Crime Investigation Unit are conducting an on-site inspection.

Traffic has not been completely stopped, but is moving slowly. Drivers are advised to proceed with extra caution.

There is also a second, minor accident in the same area—this one in the passing lane at kilometer 144, also in the direction of Burgas—which is further contributing to congestion.

This is the second fatal accident in the region today. Earlier in Asenovgrad, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash. The accident occured shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Bulgaria Boulevard, the town’s main thoroughfare. Following a collision with a car, the motorcyclist died at the scene. The suspected cause of the accident is high speed on the part of the motorcyclist.

