Dangerously Hot Weather Across the Country Today

A warning for dangerously hot weather is in effect today, July 14, across the entire country, with the exception of a narrow strip along the Black Sea coast, where maximum temperatures will range between 27°C and 30°C.

In the rest of the country, afternoon temperatures will range between 35°C and 38°C, with Sofia reaching around 34°C. The second half of the day will remain mostly sunny, although isolated light rain showers are expected in some mountainous areas.

In the eastern regions and along the coast, a light to moderate east-southeast wind will blow.

Tomorrow, the southeastern parts of the country will see mostly sunny weather for much of the day. However, in the rest of the country, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will slightly decrease compared to today, ranging between 31°C and 36°C, with around 31°C expected in Sofia.

A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest, shifting to east-northeast in the eastern regions and along the coast.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will be sunny with occasional cloud cover over the northern coast. Maximum temperatures there will remain unchanged, between 27°C and 30°C.

The sea water temperature will range from 24°C to 26°C. Sea conditions will be calm with light wave activity.

In the mountains, cloud cover will increase, with showers and thunderstorms expected around and after midday. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest.

Maximum temperatures on the highest peaks will range from 12°C on Mount Musala to 16°C on Cherni Vrah.

On Wednesday, mostly sunny weather will prevail, although afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the eastern and mountainous regions.

Maximum temperatures will range between 30°C and 35°C. Thursday will bring very hot conditions once again, with highs reaching 37°C–38°C, followed by a relative cooling trend. However, this will be accompanied by heavy rainfall, intense thunderstorm activity, and a risk of hail — beginning overnight Thursday into Friday in Northwestern Bulgaria, and spreading to many areas nationwide on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a chance of afternoon showers mainly in the mountains. Maximum temperatures will rise slightly, ranging from 30°C to 35°C.