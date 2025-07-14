БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Два военни хеликоптера се включиха в гасенето на пожара в...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е...
Чете се за: 09:40 мин.
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Forest Workers Protest in Bulgaria, Clashes between Police and Protesters near Plovdiv (PHOTOS and VIDEO)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

Clashes between police and protesters near Plovdiv.

There were tense confrontations today, July 14, between police forces and demonstrators near Plovdiv. Employees from forestry and hunting enterprises attempted to block the Trakia Motorway (AM "Trakia"), but were stopped by a heavy police presence.

A formal order issued by the mayor of Maritsa Municipality prohibited the protest. Todor Kapitanov, Deputy Chairman of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB/KNSB), was arrested and taken to the police station in the village of Trud for questioning. Some of the protesters began moving toward the station in solidarity.

The demonstration, organised by CITUB, is calling for wage increases and better occupational health and safety conditions for workers in the forestry and hunting sectors. Protesters tried to halt traffic on the motorway, but the police stated that such an action was unauthorized. Motorists were advised to use an alternative route through Pazardzhik.

Todor Kapitanov, Vice President of CITUB:“This might be the first civil trade union–police conflict in Bulgaria. Unfortunately, people are so fed up with the misery they work in—they just want to be heard.”

Danail Petrov - forest guard, town of Danail. “Our job is far too demanding for the pay we receive.”

BNT Reporter: Do you participate in firefighting?

“Yes. Who else is going to do it? The fire department arrives, waits on the road, and doesn’t enter the forest. We go in with beaters and backpack sprayers—day and night—until the fire is out, we don’t go home.”
Eng. Dimitar Manchev, hunting expert at the State Hunting Reserve in Gramatikovo:

“The salary for a forest worker without a university degree, starting today, is 1,260 BGN net [approx. €645]. Tell me, who would take that job for that wage? The workdays are hard in summer and even harder in winter.”

Protesters warned that if their demands are not met, workers in the sector are prepared to escalate to full-scale strikes and may cease participating in forest fire suppression efforts.

See Mariella Khubinova's live coverage

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен шампион
4
Челси разби ПСЖ през първото полувреме и стана световен шампион
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли блокирана магистрала "Тракия"? (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
5
Сблъсъци между полиция и протестиращи край Пловдив, ще бъде ли...
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
6
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас

Най-четени

ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
1
ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари: Не съм навиквала Антония
2
Д-р Шикова от "Майчин дом" отрече да е раздавала шамари:...
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
3
Гледайте Евро 2025 за жени по БНТ 3
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори проверяван е санкциониран
4
Акцията срещу високите скорости в София: Почти всеки втори...
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
5
На плаж в Гърция: Преди и след приемането на еврото
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре
6
Силен вятър, временно захлаждане и валежи тази вечер и утре

More from: Bulgaria

European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective
European Court of Human Rights Recognises the Actions by Sofia Municipality in "Zaharna Fabrika" as Sufficient and Effective
Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector Wage Increases of 15–20% for Forestry and Agriculture Sector
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Vice President of CITUB Trade Union Was Released nearly 3 Hours after His Arrest during Protest of Foretsry Workers Vice President of CITUB Trade Union Was Released nearly 3 Hours after His Arrest during Protest of Foretsry Workers
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Around 60 Deacres of Pine Forest Burned in the Wildfire in Rila Around 60 Deacres of Pine Forest Burned in the Wildfire in Rila
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Large Fire Rages in Villa Area Near Burgas – Homes Burning, Evacuations Underway Large Fire Rages in Villa Area Near Burgas – Homes Burning, Evacuations Underway
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Dangerously Hot Weather Across the Country Today Dangerously Hot Weather Across the Country Today
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите "Гори", "Земеделие", "Борба с градушките" и "Рибарство"
Между 15 и 20% увеличават заплатите в секторите "Гори",...
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
У нас
Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас Горят къщи при голям пожар във вилна зона край Бургас
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след 7-и клас Вижте най-желаните гимназии в София при класирането след 7-и клас
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна Тръмп с ултиматум: САЩ налагат строги мита на Русия след 50 дни, ако няма мир в Украйна
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
По света
Д-р Ирена Шикова съобщи за заплахи към нея, оттегля се, докато тече...
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
7000 военнослужещи и близо 250 бойни машини "дефилираха"...
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Приключи протестът на горските служители на АМ "Тракия",...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Около 60 декара борова гора са изгорели в пожара в Рила
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ