Plamen Mladenovski is the new Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission

Bulgaria's Parliament on March 26 elected Plamen Mladenovski, nominated by GERB-UDF, as the new Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission. He will replace Ivan Ivanov, who has managed the utilities regulator for ten years, with a five-month break in between. Additionally, Tasko Ermenkov and Alexandra Bogoslavska, the nominees from 'BSP-United Left' and 'There is Such a People', were chosen as members of the institution. Before the voting, MP Ramzi Osman, proposed by Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, withdrew from the competition. The election of the new members of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission was preceded by a more than three-hour debate, accompanied by personal insults and political attacks.

With 138 votes in favour, the MPs elected Plamen Mladenovski as Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC). In addition to the support of GERB-UDF, Mladenovski also received backing from BSP-United Left, There is Such a People, Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms, and MRF-New Beginning.



Plamen Mladenovski is running for the position of the regulator's Chairman for the second time. He withdrew from the competition in 2020 without stating specific reasons at the time. He was introduced in the chamber by the Chairman of the Budget Committee in Parliament, Delyan Dobrev, who described him as perfect for the position.

Delyan Dobrev, GERB-UDF:

"Mr. Mladenovski is a long-time employee of EWRC, having started working there over ten years ago as an expert. Over the course of ten years, he worked his way up to the highest expert position – Director of a Directorate in EWRC."

After the withdrawal of Remzi Osman, the only candidate left with the Water portfolio was 'There is Such a People' candidate Alexandra Bogoslovska. She was also the only candidate who did not spark any controversy in the chamber.

Toshko Yordanov, There is Such a People: "She has an excellent understanding of EWRC's activities and structure. Since 2024, she has been working on large water and wastewater projects, such as the construction of pipelines and sewage systems, as well as territorial water supply outside the scope of the current water supply operators."

BSP highlighted that their candidate, Tasko Ermenkov, had been involved in the creation of the current law on energy efficiency.

Dragomir Stoynev,BSP-United Left: "Tasko Ermenkov has always defended the national interest, regardless of the political regime, and has always protected the state's interests."

There were two candidates for the EWRC Chairman position: Meglena Rousenova, nominated by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC-DB), and Plamen Mladenovski, the candidate of GERB-UDF. 'There is Such a People' (TISP) reacted sharply against Rousenova, pointing out her connections with twenty commercial companies and non-governmental organizations.

Pavela Mitova, TISP: "She was on the board and connected in some way, indirectly or directly with Mr Ivo Prokopiev".

The WCC-DB defended its candidate by pointing out that Meglena Rousenova is a proven expert.

Radoslav Rybarski, WCC-DB: "You are trying to discredit the only candidate outside of the positions already agreed upon in your coalition so that there will be a one-horse race again."

The proposed candidates for chairman were also opposed by Vazrazhdane. They reminded the chamber that in 2020, the Energy Law was amended to meet the requirements for Plamen Mladenovski.

Iskra Mihailova, Vazrazhdane:

"We are used to GERB doing this: they have a candidate, and the position must be tailored to the candidate, not the candidate to the position. We believe that Mr. Mladenovski's candidacy is a joint nomination of GERB and MRF-New Beginning. Toshko Yordanov: "Stop with the comments about GERB and the New Beginning, because we have a majority, no matter how sad that makes you."

Mladenovski also faced criticism from WCC-DB.

Radoslav Rybarski, WCC-DB: "You elect a chairman to the EWRC who has dealt with shale gas in the United States of America."

For their part, the "MRF-New Beginning" objected to the candidacy of Meglena Rousenova and said that she was among the founders of the 'Yes Bulgaria' party (a constituent member of WCC-DB).

Stanislav Anastasov, MRF-New Beginning:

"The question is: does 'Yes, Bulgaria' stem from Prokopiev’s companies, or did you decide to nominate someone from 'Yes, Bulgaria' of Prokopiev's?"

After the debates over the chairman candidates concluded, MPs turned their attacks toward BSP’s candidate Tasko Ermenkov, who was proposed for a member with the energy portfolio.

Venko Sabrutev WCC-DB: "Agent Radulov is a long-time active collaborator of one of the most repressive organs of the communist regime, congratulations to the candidate". Toma Bikov, GERB-UDF: "Julius Caesar would have said: 'And you, Sabrutov?' The entire BSP believes in Marxism. How did you end up in a coalition with them, Martin? They believe in Marxism and similar things."

The opposition reminded that Toma Bikov himself had filed a terrorism complaint with the prosecutor's office years ago against Ermenkov over a Facebook post claiming that the water in Sofia was poisonous. This statement led to further personal attacks.

Ivo Mirchev WCC-DB: "Are you really going to vote for Tasko Ermenkov, whom you labeled a terrorist, and who you reported to SANS and the Prosecutor's Office?" Toma Bikov: "Whether Mr. Tasko Ermenkov is a terrorist, the judiciary gave the answer that he is not." Toshko Yordanov, TISP: "That's why it's extremely immoral for small cactus plants like Mirchev, who are currently in a drought and weakening, to talk about the communist party that raised them." Ivo Mirchev: "Calling someone a small cactus when he is 40 cm taller than you is a display of inadequacy."

"Velichie" also spoke up, stating they would not support any of the candidates proposed during today's meeting.

Krassimira Katincharova, "Velichie": "We want to declare, on behalf of the Velichie parliamentary group, that all candidates are equally unacceptable to us."

During the three-and-a-half-hour debate, parties rarely highlighted the expert qualities of their own candidates.